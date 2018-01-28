Man City to offer British-record fee for Eden Hazard?

Manchester City could reportedly test Chelsea's resolve with a club-record fee for Eden Hazard at the end of the season. The Belgium international has stalled on talks over a contract extension with the Blues, though he still has more than two year left on his existing deal.

According to The Mirror, Pep Guardiola has been given the green light to make a big-money move for Hazard in the summer after losing out on the services of Alexis Sanchez to arch-rivals Manchester City.



Sanchez was initially touted to seal a reunion with his former Barcelona boss, but the opportunity to join Manchester United was too hard to refuse for the Chilean, after he was offered a significant increase on his previous wages.



Hazard's father recently suggested that the Belgian is waiting on potential interest from Real Madrid, and the European champions are likely to compete for the attacker's signature in the summer.



Should City pursue Hazard's services, the forward would be entitled to a wage package of around £350,000-a-week with bonuses which is nearly twice of his present salary.

