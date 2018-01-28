Ex-Barcelona coach leading the race to replace Antonio Conte

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is supposedly the leading candidate to succeed Antonio Conte as the Chelsea head coach at the end of the season.

Conte has struggled to push the Blues to greater heights after their Premier League triumph last term, and the club's hierarchy are said to be unsatisfied with his frequent criticism over their transfer policy.



Juventus' Max Allegri and Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone have in the past been associated with the west London giants, but both are unlikely to be available in the summer with their contracts running until 2020.



As a result, Enrique has emerged as the prime contender for the Blues job, should Chelsea dismiss Conte from his managerial position at the end of the campaign, The Mail suggests.



Enrique won two La Liga titles during his three-year reign at Barcelona whilst also guiding the Catalan club to Champions League success during the 2015/16 season.



He is currently on a year-loan sabbatical from the game, similar to Carlo Ancelotti, who is another potential candidate to replace Conte at the Capital outfit.

