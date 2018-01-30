Chelsea offer David Luiz to seal Olivier Giroud deal

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has reportedly offered David Luiz in a potential exchange deal for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud this month.





The France international has received limited first-team action with the Gunners this term, and he is seemingly prepared to join the Blues, owing to his desire to remain in the English capital.



According to The Star, the Blues are prepared to part ways with Luiz in any potential move to sign Giroud, who is seen as a potential competitor to Alvaro Morata upfront.



Despite this, both clubs are still far off from finalising the deal with Gunner boss Arsene Wenger valuing Luiz at just half of Giroud's asking price, which stands in excess of £30m.



Arsenal have been on the hunt for a new defender since the turn of the year, and Luiz could be a cost-cut option in comparison to West Brom's Jonny Evans, who is currently valued at £20m.



Meanwhile, Giroud's potential move to Stamford Bridge could trigger a transfer merry-go-round with Blues striker Michy Batshuayi likely to join Borussia Dortmund on loan to help the Gunners sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

