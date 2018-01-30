Chelsea identify Tottenham striker as potential alternative for Giroud

Chelsea are likely to make an approach for Fernando Llorente from Tottenham Hotspur, should they fail in their attempt to sign Olivier Giroud from Arsenal.





The Blues have earmarked Giroud as the prime target to bolster their forward ranks, but talks over his move appear to have stalled owing to the Gunners' £30m plus valuation.



Antonio Conte's side are prepared to discuss a potential swap deal involving David Luiz and Giroud before the transfer deadline, but according to ESPN, there are also flirting with the idea of a similar deal with Spurs.



Llorente has made just a solitary Premier League start since his move to Spurs last summer, and Spurs are prepared to discuss the swap involving Michy Batshuayi only if they can sign him on a permanent deal.



Tottenham Hotspur are reluctant to strengthen their league rivals midway through a Premier League, but the Blues remain desperate for a new marksman after their talks for AS Roma's Edin Dzeko reached an impasse.

