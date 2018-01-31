Manchester United make key transfer decision on Daley Blind

Manchester United are reportedly reluctant to lose the services of Daley Blind before the close of the winter transfer window.





The Netherlands international has earned just three Premier League starts for the Red Devils this term, but it appears that he will stay put until the summer at the least.



In a report covered by LaRoma24, Blind's father and agent Danny confirmed that his son won't be leaving United before the transfer deadline with the club still participating in the FA Cup and Champions League.



Meanwhile, United are only interested in a permanent deal for the former Ajax man, though they would prefer such kind of agreement at the end of the campaign.



"Yes, I can confirm that Roma want him but Manchester United don't want to let him go on loan, only on a permanent basis," he is quoted as saying to the Italian outlet.



"They don't want to sell him now, only in the summer. The price is good, but the operation is difficult. It's really difficult because Manchester United want to keep him to play in the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup."



Blind presently has a 12-month extension clause present in his United contract, and it appears that the club will take the option in the coming days in order to receive a decent sale fee in the summer.



The Dutchman suffered an ankle ligament damage prior to the FA Cup clash versus Yeovil Town last week, and it is unclear as to when he would return to first-team action.

