Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to undergo Arsenal medical

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly been given Arsenal the go-ahead to conduct a medical on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of his £60m move to the north London club.





The Gabon international was spotted at the Gunners' training ground earlier this afternoon, and according to BBC Sport, the 28-year-old will be permitted to undergo a series of medical tests before finalising terms over his contract.



Dortmund are, however, yet to find a replacement for Aubameyang in the transfer window, but it is reported that Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi may well be their preferred pick.



Meanwhile, Olivier Giroud is being tipped to join Antonio Conte's side in a transfer merry-go-round, which would certainly keep all clubs satisfied on acquiring their preferred targets.



Aubameyang has been a consistent goalscorer in the Bundesliga over the past few seasons, and he could potentially form a two-striker partner upfront alongside Alexandre Lacazette.



The actual wage package has yet to be disclosed, but reports suggest that the Gabonese footballer is likely to receive a club-record salary whilst donning the number 14 jersey.

