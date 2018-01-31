Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs contract with LA Galaxy?

Manchester United striker Zlatam Ibrahimovic has reportedly signed a contract with Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy.

The former Sweden international has struggled for regular playing time in his second year after recovering from a nasty knee injury.



United boss Jose Mourinho recently cited that he would not block the Swede's potential exit from Old Trafford, and according to L'Equipe, his exit could be seemingly close, having penned a contract with LA Galaxy three weeks ago.



The 36-year-old is currently returning to first-team training after recovering from a minor recurrence of his knee problem, and United could yet release him on a free transfer to allow him to join Galaxy before the new season in March.



Ibrahimovic has been limited to just seven appearances this campaign, with five of those coming from the substitutes' bench. With the arrival of Alexis Sanchez, his first-team chances are likely to be reduced further, though Mourinho still values him highly after his impact last term, where he netted 28 goals across all competitions.

