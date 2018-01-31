Michy Batshuayi set for Borussia Dortmund medical

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is reportedly on his way to Borussia Dortmund to finalise his proposed loan. The Belgium international is due to undergo a medical in the coming hours before signing a temporary contract.





According to Kicker, the former Marseille man has agreed to join the Bundesliga on loan for the rest of the campaign after BvB agreed to pay around £1.3m in loan fees.



With Batshuayi's exit, Chelsea are expected to secure the signature of Olivier Giroud from Arsenal in an £18m deal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deemed to have already joined Arsenal from Dortmund.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger confirmed via a leaked video on Arsenal TV where he confirmed the striker's arrival, and it is only a matter of a mere announcement which is likely to be made before the transfer deadline.



Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has finally got his chance to land a tall targetman, and it will be interesting to see whether Giroud will earn a regular starting role with his France World Cup hopes on the line.









