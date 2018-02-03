Chelsea express interest in Barcelona defender

Chelsea have reportedly joined the hunt to sign Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti at the end of the current campaign.

The France international has firmly established himself as the first-choice centre-back alongside Gerard Pique, but his long-term future at Camp Nou still remains a concern.



According to Don Balon, the Blues have joined the likes of Paris Saint-Germain in the pursuit of the centre-back, who has a release clause of £53m in his existing contract.



Umtiti is presently contracted to Blaugrana until the summer of 2021, but the club are keen to hold talks over a new deal in the near future in order to increase his overall valuation.



The Frenchman had missed the best part of two months with a hamstring issue, but he has recently retained his position ahead of former Premier League regular Thomas Vermaelen.



Chelsea are presently placed fourth in the Premier League standings with 50 points, and they will be aiming to maintain their Champions League hunt with an away win at Watford on Monday night.

