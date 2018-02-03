Baines wanted by Valencia?

Everton defender Leighton Baines is a surprise target for Valencia. The La Liga side are flying high this season and have been monitoring the situation of Baines, who has yet to have signed a new deal at Goodison Park.





The England international full-back is wanted at Valencia as part of a new look defence. Los Che have signed Arsenal pair Gabriel and Francis Coquelin in recent times and are looking to bring in another Premier League defensive player in Baines.



Valencia are ready to pay up to £9 million to sign Baines and are confident that a deal can be agreed in the summer transfer window. It is understood that the Spanish club had even considered a move for the defender in the January transfer window, but an approach was rebuffed by Everton manager Sam Allardyce.



Baines has 18 months remaining on his deal with the Toffees and is ready to leave the club for which he is one of their longest serving players in search of a new challenge abroad.

