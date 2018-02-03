Jose Mourinho open to selling David de Gea on one condition

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will reportedly seek to have Gareth Bale onboard, should the club discuss the sale of David de Gea to Real Madrid in the summer.

The Spain international has just 18 months left on his United deal, and this has spread speculation over his long-term future, though he has recently claimed that he is 'very happy' at Old Trafford.



According to Don Balon, the European champions are likely to revive their long-term interest in De Gea in the summer, and Mourinho could be tempted to demand Bale as a makeweight, should the clubs come to a transfer agreement.



United have bolstered their squad with the winter signing of Alexis Sanchez, but Mourinho still views Bale as the final piece in his attacking jigsaw for next season and beyond.



De Gea has evolved into one of the world's best shot-stoppers during his seven-year spell with United, and the club are likely to snub any big-money move from Los Blancos unless the Spaniard himself hands in a transfer request.

