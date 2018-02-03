Aubameyang: the new Thierry Henry?

What a time to be an Arsenal fan. Have the Gunners finally found their long-term successor for club legend Thierry Henry ?

In one of the longest running transfer sagas in Premier League history, Alexis Sanchez finally decided to depart the Emirates Stadium and chose Arsenal's bitter rivals Manchester United on transfer deadline day, opting for a link up with Jose Mourinho as opposed for a reunion with his former coach at Barcelona, Pep Guardiola, on the other side of Manchester. It is a decision that is likely to be very unpopular with many Arsenal fans, in similar fashion to that of Robin van Persie's move to Old Trafford.



What Arsenal fans will be well aware of though, is that the Chilean forward had already indicated that he wanted to leave Arsenal and it is apparent that the Gunners were not prepared to match the £350,000 per week after tax salary that the attacker wanted to sign on the dotted line. Subsequently, Jose Mourinho's side would sign Sanchez in a straight swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan and the rest is history.



It was no secret that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been a player on Arsenal's transfer radar for some time. However, in recent years, Arsene Wenger has been reluctant to spend significant amounts of money on players in their late 20's, but it appears in the case of Aubameyang, this opportunity was one not to be missed.



£56 million later and Aubamayeng now proudly wears the number 14 shirt, once worn by club top scorer and legend, Thierry Henry.



At Borussia Dortmund, "Auba" had already achieved everything that he had intended to and for many a move to Arsenal inevitable.



There are stark similarities between Henry and Aubameyang. With both enjoying to cling to the wing in search of a deadly run through to the middle; goalscoring prowess in the six-yard box and raw speed that can defeat any defensive line in the world.



Aubameyang is unlikely to have the time to match Henry's goalscoring record, but as witnessed on his Premier League debut against Everton where the Gabonese impressed and scored his first goal, he could potentially catch Frenchman Henry.



Arsenal fans will be hoping Aubameyang can fill the gap in attack they have been seeking to replace for over a decade and for many, the Gabon international definitely has the talent to do so.

