Jose Mourinho confirms midfielder is out until April after ankle surgery

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Marouane Fellaini has undergone a minor surgery on his knee which will keep him out of first-team action until April.





The Belgium international suffered a recurrence of his knee problem during United's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in midweek, and Mourinho later hinted that the 30-year-old could be out for a while.



United returned to winning ways on Saturday with a comfortable 2-0 triumph over Huddersfield Town, and shortly after the game, the manager confirmed that Fellaini underwent an operation which will sideline him until the end of March.



"He had surgery this morning. I don't want to be very specific. It was just a small intervention in the external meniscus. I think by the end of March he can be back, and by then I hope we will have a big April and big May, in more than one competition." he told Sky Sports.



Fellaini started the season in bright fashion as he notched four goals in the space of the first two months. However, he has since struggled with a knee injury sustained on international duty, and this has restricted him to just 16 appearances in the current campaign, most of them off the bench.





