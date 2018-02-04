Real Madrid to offer Cristiano Ronaldo for David de Gea?

Real Madrid could reportedly offer Cristiano Ronaldo as part of an agreement to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea at the end of the season.

The Spanish champions have endured a shambolic defence of their La Liga title, and they are expected to make significant changes to the squad before next term.



According to Don Balon, De Gea remains one of their prime targets for the summer and they are prepared to entice by including Ronaldo in a part-exchange deal.



Ronaldo has struggled to score regular goals in the domestic competitions this campaign, and he has yet to touch double figures in La Liga, which is a rarity when compared to previous seasons.



On the contrary, Spanish outlet ABC has recently suggested that Ronaldo has agreed personal terms over a new long-term contract with Los Blancos, and he is on course to receive wages of around £26.5m-a-year.



Real Madrid suffered another disappointing draw at the hands of Levante on Saturday, and this sees them 18 points behind Barcelona after 21 games into the campaign.

