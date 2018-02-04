Manchester United want Jordan Pickford as future De Gea replacement?

Manchester United could reportedly plot an attempt to sign Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford , should David de Gea seal a switch to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The Spain international has been regularly associated with the Bernabeu giants, and Los Blancos are fancied to retain their interest in De Gea in the summer owing to their La Liga shambles.



According to The Sun, United have set their sights on signing Everton's Pickford, if De Gea is to realise his move to the European champions next term.



However, the Mancunian giants are unlikely to have an easy negotiation with their Merseyside counterparts, who are said to want at least a £20m profit on the shot-stopper.



Pickford became the most-expensive English goalkeeper in June 2017 after Everton agreed on a £25m package with Sunderland, which may eventually rise to £30m with add-ons.



Real Madrid are expected to make significant changes to their squad after failing to offer any challenge in their La Liga defence, and Cristiano Ronaldo could be included as a makeweight to sign De Gea.

