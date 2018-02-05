Chelsea identify Manchester City goalkeeper as potential Courtois replacement

Premier League holders Chelsea could look into a transfer agreement for Manchester City's Joe Hart in the summer, should Thibaut Courtois push for an exit from Stamford Bridge.





Courtois, 25, is currently of interest to Spanish champions Real Madrid, who are aiming to make significant changes to their first-team squad after a disappointing defence of their title.



As a result, the Blues appear to have a contingency plan on hand with The Sun suggesting that they could move in for the signature of Hart, who has fallen out of favour with his parent club.



Hart is presently on a season-long loan with West Ham United after dropping down the pecking order under City boss Pep Guardiola, and Chelsea view him as a potential successor for Courtois between the sticks.



The England international had impressed in particular games for West Ham during the first-half of the campaign, but the form of Adrian has seen him drop to the bench, which could potentially hamper his World Cup hopes.

