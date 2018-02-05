Chelsea suffer fresh injury blow with midfielder out for Watford game

Chelsea have suffered another injury setback with Ross Barkley having pulled up with a hamstring injury in training. The England international is expected to miss the short Premier League trip to Watford on Monday night.





The 24-year-old had made his recovery from a muscular problem, shortly after his arrival from Everton last month, but he now seems to have picked up a fresh injury.



According to The Telegraph, the midfielder's absence could pile more pressure on Antonio Conte, who is facing the prospect of being sacked, should the Blues lose at Vicarage Road.



Barkley becomes the eighth player in the Chelsea squad to pull up with a similar issue this campaign with the previous being Andreas Christensen during the club's embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.



The former Evertonian has made just three appearances for the Blues following his four-month injury lay-off, and his latest injury could prove a massive setback to his aim of making the Three Lions World Cup squad.

