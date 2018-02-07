Patrice Evra makes Premier League comeback

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has sealed his return to the Premier League with West Ham United. The 36-year-old has joined the Hammers on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

Speaking on the club's official website, he said: "It's amazing to be back and I am thankful to West Ham for giving me the opportunity to do my job."



Evra plyed his trade for Manchester United in 379 occasions between 2006 and 2014, and he won five Premier League titles and the Champions League crown in this period.



The veteran had followed to feature for the likes of Juventus and Marseille, but his spell with the latter was cut short after he kicked a fan during a Europa League tie which forced the club to take aggressive measures.



West Ham are without Arthur Masuaku for a spitting ban until the middle of March at the least, and Evra could potentially play in the left wing-back spot, though he has had literally no gametime since his release in November.





