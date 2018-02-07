Agent hints Emre Can has already agreed to join Juventus

Agent Federico Pastorello has suggested that Juventus have already secured the signing of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can on a pre-contract agreement.

The Germany international has just five months left on his existing deal at Anfield, and he has been tipped to join the Old Lady on a Bosman in the summer.



In a report covered by Football Italia, Pastorello suggested that the Bianconeri have all but sealed the services of Can, who will be plying his trade in Italy for the very first time.



He said:"Emre Can is a huge coup, even more so because he'll arrive on a free transfer. Marotta and Paratici have done very well. Juventus are a club that attract champions, and important signals are coming from the German."



Liverpool are well prepared for the departure of Can, having already finalised a summer move for RB Leipzig's Naby Keita, but the Reds have also been linked with a shock move for Jack Wilshere.



The England international has five months remaining on his Arsenal contract, and the Reds are prepared to pounce on his services, should he fail to agree upon a fresh deal.

