English Premier League Considering Introduction of Winter Break

For the longest time the English Premier League, one of the most watched football competitions has been subjected to a lot of flak for their insistence on not having a winter break.

In the final week of a calendar year leading into the first week of the new year, is generally one of the busiest times in English football as the ‘festive fixtures’ take over.



But now, according to reports that have originated in the BBC, the Premier League is considering a change in their fixtures such that a winter break can be accommodated in the season. A decision can be implemented though only when the next television rights deal is agreed upon.



More details on the next Premier League TV rights deal is expected next week with the league aiming to increase the numbers on the deal. Currently, the TV rights deal is a 5.14 Billion Pound one which covers close to 170 live games.



The winter break has been referenced in the tender documents which have been sent out to the broadcasters for a deal which will cover the rights from 2019 up until 2022.



"The Premier League has been in discussions with the FA and EFL for several months regarding the challenges of the increasingly congested English football calendar and ways in which we can work together to ease fixture congestion while also giving players a mid-season break," the Premier League said in a statement.

