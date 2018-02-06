Ex-Barcelona coach lined up as Antonio Conte replacement

Former Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique is reportedly the preferred choice to succeed Antonio Conte at the end of the campaign. The 47-year-old is currently on a year-long sabbatical after leaving the Catalan giants last term.





According to The Mail, Enrique is the prime candidate to takeover the managerial reigns from Antonio Conte, who appears likely to lose his job at the end of the season.



Conte's future has come into question on the back of successive defeats in the Premier League, but the Blues have decided to allow the 48-year-old to sort out the issues for the timebeing.



Enrique had initially been lined up for an immediate takeover from Conte, but the Spaniard apparently has no interest of managing a club midway through the season.



Chelsea are presently just one point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the fourth spot, but they could find themselves behind their London rivals by the time they face West Bromwich Albion on Monday night.

