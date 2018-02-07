Arsenal receive triple injury boost ahead of north London derby

Arsenal have reportedly received a positive update on the injury front ahead of Saturday's north London derby versus Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Evening Standard, Nacho Monreal is expected to rejoin his teammates in training after recovering from an illness which saw him subbed off at the half-way stage of the Everton win last weekend.



Likewise, the Gunners are hopeful that both Cech and Welbeck will make the matchday squad with former deemed to have recovered from a minor knock which he suffered during the second half versus the Toffees.



Welbeck has been missing from recent matchday squads due to a hip problem, but he is likely to make a timely return ahead of Saturday's early Premier League kick-off.



Arsenal are currently five points behind the final Champions League spot occupied by Chelsea, and they will be aiming for their first away league triumph over Spurs since 2014 to keep their top-four prospects alive.

