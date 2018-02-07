Benevento keen on former Arsenal duo?

Serie A strugglers Benevento are looking at the prospect of recruiting both Samir Nasri and Alex Song this month. The Italian minnows pursued the signature of former Arsenal favourite Bacary Sagna on a free last week.

According to Sky Italia, Benevento are aiming to bolster their squad with free-agents who could potentially reverse their fortunes in the Italian top-flight.



Sagna was recruited on a short-term deal earlier in the month, and the club are now weighing up contract offers for Nasri and Song, who had their contracts terminated with Antalyaspor and Rubin Kazan respectively.



Both players left their clubs due to financial issues, and Song, in particular, has been training with Arsenal in order to enhance his chances of making an immediate return to football.



There had been the talk of Arsenal re-signing Song on a short-term move for the season, but Arsene Wenger clarified that the midfielder is training at the club solely to maintain his fitness levels.

