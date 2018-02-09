Chelsea boss provides key injury update on Morata and Christensen

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has updated on the fitness of first-team duo Alvaro Morata and Andreas Christensen ahead of Monday night's Premier League clash versus West Bromwich Albion.

In a report covered on the club's official website, Conte confirmed that Alvaro Morata is definitely out for the encounter, and he is unsure when the Spaniard will return from his back injury.



However, there was a positive update on Andreas Christensen, who could possibly make the matchday squad after returning to individual training following a hamstring problem.



Meanwhile, Conte confirmed Olivier Giroud is in contention to make his home debut for the Blues whilst Pedro is also expected to make the matchday squad after hobbling off in the second-half versus Watford.



The Premier League holders are currently just one point ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, and they could find themselves outside of the Champions League places by the time they take on the Baggies on Monday.

