Antonio Conte reiterates his commitment towards Chelsea

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has reiterated his commitment towards the Blues amid the ongoing speculation over his future.

The Italian has been under-pressure since the Blues succumbed to back-to-back defeats against Bournemouth and Watford in the Premier League.



Speaking ahead of the West Brom game, the 48-year-old said that he is totally committed to the west London outfit, though he admits that results must improve in order to keep his job.



"I'm not thinking for only one moment about the possibility of going away from this club. I repeat, my commitment is totally for this club, like that of my players," he told reporters, via The Mirror.



"But, as you know very well, because we are talking about football, a lot of times - I don't agree with this - the coach depends on the results."



The Blues do not play in the Premier League until on Monday night where they take on Alan Pardew's side, and Conte will be desperate for a win, considering the next two league games are against Manchester United and Manchester City, both away from home.



Despite their average run in 2018, Chelsea are still holding a one-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur for the final Champions League spot, and this appears to be one of the reasons behind the club's hierarchy sticking with Conte, as of now.

