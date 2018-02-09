Arsene Wenger delivers contract update on Wilshere, Ramsey

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has delivered an update on the contract status of Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey ahead of this weekend's north London derby versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Wenger said that he is positive that an extension can be finalised with Wilshere, who has just five months remaining on his previous deal.



The French tactician is, however, less stressed on the situation of Ramsey, who still has more than a year left on his contract, though he would want his situation resolved before the summer.



"I'm positive because I want [Wilshere] to stay. I do the maximum I can to make him happy. Aaron is a little bit different because he is less time-constraints than with Jack," he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.



"With Jack it is now. With Aaron, if we lose two weeks or three weeks, it doesn't matter much. I want him to stay as well, if he starts to score hat-tricks."



Wenger had initially sought to commit Wilshere to a new contract last month, but it appears that talks are still ongoing with the midfielder asked to take a decent pay-cut in order to secure his long-term stay.



Arsenal managed to seal Mesut Ozil's future at the club during the backend of January, but they had to part ways with Alexis Sanchez, who had no intention of extending his contract beyond the summer.



The Chilean's departure has, however, been softened with the arrival of Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a swap deal from Manchester United, and the Armenian has already impressed with a hat-trick of assists versus Everton.

