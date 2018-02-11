Liverpool shift their interest to Bundesliga winger

Liverpool could reportedly look into a summer agreement for Leon Bailey who has lit up the Bundesliga stage with Bayer Leverkusen this term.

The Jamaica international has also attracted from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea after netting 10 goals in 22 appearances for his German employers this season.



According to The Daily Mirror, Jurgen Klopp has apparently cooled his interest in Thomas Lemar despite pursuing the Frenchman over the past two transfer windows.



It is added that the Merseyside outfit are now keeping a close eye on Bailey, who has earned plenty of admirers due to his standout performances in the German top-flight.



One stumbling block, however, could be the winger's asking price with Leverkusen apparently holding out for a £100m sum, which is £10m more than what Monaco could demand for Lemar in the summer.



Liverpool made one of the highlight signings of the winter transfer window as they pursued Virgil van Dijk for a club-record £75m, and the Dutchman is expected to face former club Southampton in the Premier League this afternoon.

