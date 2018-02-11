Jose Mourinho responds to David de Gea speculation

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has dismissed the prospect of losing David de Gea in the near future. The Portuguese tactician has stressed that the club should keep hold of their star recruits, if they are to compete for silverware on a regular basis.





Speaking ahead of the Newcastle game, Mourinho said that it makes 'no sense' to offload their leading performers with the club looking forward to ending their five-year wait for the Premier League crown.



"Do you think that a club that is trying to attract the best players is the club that is open to sell the best players? It makes no sense," he is quoted as saying by The Daily Mail.



"If you want to go to that level you have top attract the best players like we did with Alexis [Sanchez], [Nemanja] Matic and [Paul] Pogba and so on. And don't let our best players go."



Manchester United are presently 16 points behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race, but they can close the gap to the league leaders with a win over Newcastle United this afternoon.



Jose Mourinho has not celebrated a victory against the Magpies in the Premier League, and he will be aiming to end this streak this weekend in order to revive the club's slim hopes of winning the title this season.

