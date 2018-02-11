Arsenal join Liverpool in pursuit of England goalkeeper

Arsenal are reportedly set to head-to-head with Liverpool in the race to sign Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland in the summer.

The Reds have been linked with Butland for a while with the club's hierarchy contemplating over the possibility of a new number one with both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius failing to impress.



However, according to The Sun, the Reds may have to potentially pay a significant sum for the shot-stopper in the summer with Arsenal also said to be interested in the former Birmingham City graduate.



The north London giants are weighing up the future of Petr Cech, who has been prone to errors over the past couple of months, and they could potentially ease him out of their side before the 2018/19 season.



As a result, they are keeping a close watch on the proceedings of Butland, who has been tipped to takeover the gloves from Joe Hart as England's number one ahead of the summer World Cup finals in Russia.



Stoke City are likely to consider offers for their leading shot-stopper in the summer, and it is reported that a record goalkeeper fee of around £40m could be sufficient to prise him away from the Potters.

