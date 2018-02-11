Real Madrid lining up Chelsea goalkeeper as Keylor Navas replacement

Real Madrid are reportedly more confident of signing Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea after the Belgian admitted that he would consider a return to the Spanish capital.





The Belgium international made his first-team debut for the Blues in the summer of 2014, and he has since won the Premier League title in two of the previous three seasons.



Despite this, Courtois has yet to pen a new contract with the west London outfit, and he has put his future under doubt after refusing to rule out a return to Madrid, where his children are resided with his mother.



According to The Independent, the European champions have shortened their goalkeeping targets for the summer, and Courtois has moved to the front of their wishlist.



De Gea has been the prime option for the La Liga holders over the years, but Los Blancos are hoping to lure Courtois instead with the Belgium much 'easier to sign'.



The former Atletico Madrid loanee is likely to be the subject of a record £100m bid for a goalkeeper, and this may well tempt the Blues into a sale in the next transfer window.



Courtois has conceded seven goals in the Blues' recent defeats to Bournemouth and Watford, and he will be hoping to keep his 13th clean sheet of the Premier League campaign versus West Brom on Monday night.

