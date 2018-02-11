Chelsea more likely to sign Cristiano Ronaldo than Manchester United

Chelsea have a better chance of signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid than the likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, The Mail reports.

The Portugal international has endured a tough season in the Spanish La Liga this term, and this has contributed to the club's failure to offer a strong defence for their league title.



Ronaldo netted his maiden league hat-trick of the season during the 5-2 triumph over Real Sociedad last night, but his future still remains under question at the Bernabeu.



According to The Mail, the Blues have a better chance of signing Ronaldo, should Los Blancos sentimentally allow him to leave on a free transfer in the summer.



The west London giants are also said to have no issues matching the forward's £18.5m wage package to lure him back to the English top-flight.



United and Paris Saint-Germain have also been associated with a move for Ronaldo in the past but it is suggested that both sides are satisfied with their options at hand.



Jose Mourinho's side bolstered their attack further with the signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal last month whilst Les Parisiens are comfortably placed with the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

