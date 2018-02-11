Manchester United, Manchester City to battle it out for Leicester City defender

Manchester United and Manchester City could reportedly go on a bidding battle to secure the services of Leicester City's Harry Maguire at the end of the season.

The three-time England international joined the Foxes for an initial £12m from Hull City last summer despite being the subject of concrete interest from Tottenham Hotspur.



Maguire has since been impressive at the heart of the Foxes, helping them to seven clean sheets in the Premier League, and according to The Mirror, both United and City are said to hold an interest in his signature.



City paid a club-record fee to land Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao last month, but Pep Guardiola is still keen on a new central defender owing to the fitness concerns over Vincent Kompany.



Meanwhile, United are also on the hunt for a new centre-back with Phil Jones and Chris Smalling often inconsistent in the big matches, whilst Eric Bailly has suffered a couple of lengthy injury periods.



Leicester City are still expected to make it difficult for the clubs interested, having done the same with Riyad Mahrez, who has been denied an exit in the last two transfer windows.

