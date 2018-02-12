Petr Cech rues missed chances from Lacazette in Spurs defeat

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has indirectly blamed Alexandre Lacazette for the Gunners' failure to find the scoresheet versus Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

The Gunners succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Spurs in the north London derby on Saturday, but they could have quite easily levelled the scores at the end with Alexandre Lacazette missing a couple of opportunities to find the net.



Speaking to Sky Sports, Cech admitted that the club had to take their chances in what was a difficult away trip, and highlighted Lacazette's failure to do so in the dying minutes.



"In this type of game you need to take your chances, and I know we had two at the end. But unfortunately we did not take them," he said shortly after the game.



The result sees Arsenal seven points adrift of the Champions League positions, and they do not have another league game until March where they host Manchester City.



The north Londoners, however, have a double-legged Europa League tie with Ostersund to contend with alongside a League Cup final versus City at the end of the month.

