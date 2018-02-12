Wenger blames Aubameyang for Lacazette form
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has seemingly put down Alexandre Lacazette's poor recent form - and his two misses against Tottenham last weekend - down to the signing of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.
The 26-year-old missed two massive opportunities to level the score against Spurs at Wembley last Saturday. The French striker, a £50 million signing from Lyon last summer, has struggled since his arrival at the Emirates.
“For him, one against one with the keeper, he is a good goalscorer,” Wenger said. “He has gone through difficult periods before. He works hard in training, works on his finishing. I don’t know what happened, did he not touch the ball well?
“It can happen, it is a fraction of a second. Maybe the confidence is not at its highest because he has seen a competitor coming in for him.
“He created two chances today. That is a quality as well. He will score goals. He is a goalscorer, he scored goals in his whole career. He will score again.”
