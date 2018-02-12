Chelsea, Man City want Toby Alderweireld in the summer

Chelsea and Manchester City could be weighing up respective bids to lure Toby Alderweireld from Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season. The Belgium international has not featured in a Premier League game for Spurs since October through an injury





According to The Guardian, both Chelsea and City are keeping a close watch on the defender's situation, and they could potentially pounce on his signature, should he be available at the end of the campaign.



Alderweireld is one of the few players, who has yet to commit to Spurs on a long-term deal, and it is suggested that the Belgian want a significant hike on his current wages in order to be on par with Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris.



The former Atletico Madrid man is being seen by City as a potential replacement for compatriot Vincent Kompany whilst Chelsea regard the Belgian as an option to strengthen the defence in place of David Luiz or Gary Cahill.



Alderweireld played the full 90 minutes versus Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round play on Wednesday night, but he was left out of the squad for the north London derby win versus Arsenal last weekend.

