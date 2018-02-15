Thorgan Hazard tempted by Premier League switch

Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Thorgan Hazard has revealed that he would consider the possibility of a Premier League move at the end of the campaign. The Belgian was previously in the ranks of Chelsea, but he failed to make a single appearance before making the switch to the Bundesliga.





In an interview with Sport Magazine, the winger admitted the prospect of playing in the English top-flight is 'appealing' and he would weigh up his options during the summer.



"England is appealing, but when you speak to players who play there, they also tell you that Germany seems like a great league. I listen to what is being said about me, but it's not something I bother myself with. Apparently, a few clubs are interested, but we'll analyse all that at the end of the season," he said.



Thorgan joined Chelsea alongside his elder sibling Eden during the summer of 2012. While his brother has gone on to become the go-to performer for the west London giants, Thorgan's career has taken a different path, though it has paid dividends with 31 goals and 30 assists in three-and-a-half seasons in Germany.



His form during the current campaign, in particular, is said to have attracted plenty of high-profile interest, but his main intention, for now, is to make the World Cup squad with a star-studded Belgium.

