Antonio Conte delivers injury update on Marcos Alonso, Tiemoue Bakayoko

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has provided an injury update on two of his first-team players in the aftermath of the Blues' 4-0 win over Hull City in the FA Cup fifth round.

The pair failed to make the matchday squad during the Cup outing, but the Blues still cruised to a comfortable victory with Willian starring with a brilliant first-half brace.



Speaking after the game, Conte confirmed that Bakayoko is unavailable for the Barcelona clash with an undefined injury, though Alonso is expected to be in contention after recovering from a minor ankle problem.



"Alonso will be fit. I don't think Bakayoko is available for the game against Barcelona. Alonso is ready to play," the Italian head coach told BT Sport following the Hull triumph.



Chelsea have a tough fixture list coming up which begins with a Champions League home tie versus Barcelona. Following this, it only gets trickier with away trips to Manchester United, Manchester City as well as Barcelona on the road in the next 30 days.





