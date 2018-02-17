Tottenham open to selling Toby Alderweireld?

Tottenham Hotspur could consider the sale of Toby Alderweireld in the summer with the Belgian yet to put pen-to-paper on a new long-term deal. Manchester United and Chelsea are said to be monitoring the defender's developments.

The Belgium international is widely regarded as one of the most consistent centre-backs in the top-flight, but he is presently behind Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez after an extended spell on the sidelines.



According to The Evening Standard, Spurs could be open to selling the former Atletico Madrid man in the summer with his current deal due to expire in less than 18 months' time.



The north London club do have the option of a year's extension in the player's contract, but that would automatically attach a £25m release clause, which is affordable for many elite clubs.



As a result,Spurs side could part ways with the Belgian before the start of the 2018/19 season as they would be able to receive a bigger fee from his sale. Alderweireld is likely to make his second start since November when Spurs take on Rochdale in the FA Cup fifth round.





