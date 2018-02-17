Liverpool want Victor Wanyama to replace Emre Can?

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a surprise deal for Victor Wanyama , who has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Germany international Emre Can .

Can has just five months left on his existing Reds contract, and he is alleged to have made his mind up to join Juventus on a free transfer in the summer.



As a result, the Merseyside outfit are said to be keeping a close eye on Wanyama, who is seen as a possible addition to the squad for next season and beyond, The Mail claims.



Wanyama had found himself out of the Spurs first-team for an extended period through injury, and he is presently behind both Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele for a role in midfield.



Nevertheless, Spurs are in a strong position to keep hold of the Kenya international, who is contracted to the club until 2021, whilst it would also come as a surprise if Liverpool pursue another midfielder in the summer.



Jurgen Klopp's side already have an agreement in place to sign Naby Keita from RB Leipzig at the end of the season, and the Guinean footballer appears the perfect fit for the club with his tireless workrate.

