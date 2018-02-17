Real Madrid to make summer bid for Chelsea full-back

European champions Real Madrid could reportedly lodge a summer attempt to re-sign former graduate Marcos Alonso from Chelsea.

The Spaniard was a surprise signing for Blues boss Antonio Conte back in August 2016, and he has since cemented his spot in the left wing-back position, contributing 13 goals in 69 appearances.



According to Mundo Deportivo, Los Blancos are considering a surprise move to re-sign Alonso, who had made a solitary substitute appearance for the club after graduating through the youth system.



Marcelo has been the undisputed choice for the left-back position at the Bernabeu, and any deal for Alonso is likely to see him play back-up to the Brazil international.



Alonso has found himself out of the Blues' matchday squad in recent weeks, and Conte has revealed that the Spaniard twisted his ankle during training.



The manager is, however, optimistic that the 27-year-old will return to full fitness ahead of Tuesday's Champions League round of 16 tie versus Barcelona.

