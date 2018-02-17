Chelsea attacker Willian reveals dream to play for Real Madrid, Barcelona

Chelsea attacker Willian has admitted that it is 'everyone's dream' to feature for one of Real Madrid or Barcelona during their playing career.

The Brazil international joined the Blues from Russian outfit Anzhi Makhachkala in the summer of 2013, and he has since contributed 41 goals in over 200 appearances for the west London giants.



Willian has secured two Premier League titles and one League Cup during his four-and-a-half year spell with the Blues, but his long-term future with the club has been questioned.



"They are the two biggest clubs in the world (Real and Barcelona), they are the clubs with the most visibility, it is everybody's dream. Of course there are other big clubs, there are Bayern [Munich], PSG (Paris Saint-Germain), but these two are different," he told UOL Esporte.



The 29-year-old netted an excellent first-half brace during the 4-0 FA Cup triumph over Hull City last night, and this could potentially hand him a starting role ahead of Pedro in the coming games.



Willian has contributed 10 goals and as many assists for the Blues this term, and he looks on course to better his achievements from his previous two seasons, where has notched 11 and 12 goals respectively.

