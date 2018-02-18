Manchester United quote £25m fee for Arsenal defensive target

Manchester United will demand a minimum fee of at least £25m, if they are to part ways with reported Arsenal target Chris Smalling in the summer.

The England international came close to joining the Gunners back in the summer of 2014, but he decided to stay put and fight for his future under then-boss Louis van Gaal.



Smalling has since produced a mixed showing on the playing field with a couple of excellent displays coupled with a few forgettable ones - the most recent of which came against Newcastle United.



According to The Star, United are likely to demand a minimum fee of aroiund £25m for their centre-back in the summer after learning of the valuation of ex-Red Devil Jonny Evans at West Bromwich Albion.



Arsene Wenger has sought the services of Smalling since he was with Fulham back in 2010, and it appears that the Frenchman will lodge a fresh approach for his signature during the off-season.



Aside from Smalling, Wenger is also keen on a deal for Evans, who could be available for a cut-price fee of just £3m with the Baggies striding towards top-flight relegation.

