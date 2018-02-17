Barcelona ready to offload Portuguese midfielder

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has reportedly given the green light to sanction the sale of Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes at the end of the season.





The 24-year-old moved to Catalonia from Valencia in the summer of 2016, and he managed 47 outings across all competitions during his first season with the club.



However, his playing time has been vastly reduced under new boss Valverde this term with most of his 22 appearances for the Catalan giants coming off the bench. Manchester United



According to AS, Valverde is open to selling Gomes in the summer as the midfielder does not fit into his long-term plans for the La Liga leaders.



Gomes had been the subject of interest from both Juventus and Manchester United last summer, and he could potentially sign for the latter, who are eyeing midfield reinforcements for next season.



The Euro 2016 winner is one of the many targets for United as they seek to cover up the absence of midfield duo Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini.



Carrick has already decided to hang up his playing boots at the end of the season whilst Fellaini is alleged to have a pre-contract to join Besiktas on a free transfer.

