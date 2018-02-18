Jose Mourinho involved in dressing-room bust-up with two Man United stars

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is said to have provided the hairdryer treatment to Paul Pogba and Phil Jones following last weekend's Premier League at the hands of Newcastle United.

The Red Devils were hugely fancied to secure a win on Tyneside, but the lack of fluency in the defensive and midfield department cost them dearly in a 1-0 defeat.



Shortly after the Magpies, Mourinho is said to have expressed his frustration at Pogba and Jones for their average showing, though he has since refuted claims of a breakdown in his relationship with the former.



A Newcastle insider told The Sun: "Mourinho was furious — everybody could hear him shouting at Pogba and Jones. He obviously thinks they should do better but the pressure is getting to them."



Jones was deemed unfit for United's 2-0 FA Cup triumph over Huddersfield Town last night, whilst Pogba also happened to miss the encounter after he was said to be ill, as per the club's doctor.



Despite this, Pogba is likely to make a comeback during the Champions League round of 16 tie at Sevilla on Wednesday night, where he could feature in a 4-3-3 formation

