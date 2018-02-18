Jose Mourinho reveals where Paul Pogba would have played versus Huddersfield

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hinted that he would have played Paul Pogba in his preferred position, had he been deemed fit for the FA Cup outing at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The France international had failed to complete the full 90 minutes in the last three matches, but he could not redeem himself at the John Smith's stadium after he fell ill prior to the game.



Speaking after the game, Mourinho suggested that he will look into Pogba's condition prior to the Champions League tie versus Sevilla on Wednesday evening.



Pogba is said to have recently expressed his frustration at not being to play on the left side of a central midfield three, and Mourinho admitted that the Frenchman would have got his wish against Huddersfield.



He told BT Sport: "I don't know how Paul is. I didn't want to know before the game and now is the time to find out. But I can say that Paul was going to play as a number eight on the left side in a 4-3-3!"



Both Pogba and Phil Jones remain potential doubts for the trip to Seville, but there was one major positive with Eric Bailly return to the playing field after an extended absence of four months with an ankle problem.

