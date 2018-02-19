Liverpool to break British transfer record for Real Madrid star?

Liverpool are reportedly looking to capitalise on a breakdown in relationship between Isco and Cristiano Ronaldo in order to lure the former to Anfield in the summer.





The Spain international was one of Los Blancos' standout performers in the backend of last season as they went on to claim their first Champions League and La Liga double in over 50 years.



Isco was thereafter rewarded with a new deal until 2022 in September, but his performances have since been less convincing, forcing Zinedine Zidane to choose Gareth Bale ahead of him when fit.



According to Diario Gol, Ronaldo has instructed the club's hierarchy to look into the position of Isco, and they could potentially listen to offers for his services as part of a squad overhaul in the summer.



Jurgen Klopp's side are expected to look into a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who is presently at Barcelona, and Isco has seemingly emerged as a prime option ahead of Monaco's Thomas Lemar to fill the void.



Regardless of this, Isco won't come on the cheap for the Merseyside outfit with Los Blancos likely to demand a fee of at least £106m to sanction his sale in the summer.

