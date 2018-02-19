Alan Pardew two games away from West Brom sack?

Alan Pardew has been given two Premier League matches to save his job with West Bromwich Albion staring the prospect of their first relegation in eight seasons.

The Baggies are presently rockbottom of the league table with 20 points, and the recent incident in Spain involving a theft of a taxi by four first-team players has not gone well with the Baggies' hierarchy.



The west Midlands outfit are said to expect Pardew to lead as an example on and off the playing field and according to The Sun, he now has just two games to overturn the club's fortunes.



West Brom are currently seven points off 17th-placed Huddersfield, whom they face in their next outing at the Hawthorns. This will be followed by an away trip to Watford, who have won just once since the change of management.



The club started off the campaign with two victories in their first two games of the Premier League season, and they have since managed just a solitary win in 25 attempts.

