Arsenal weighing up move for Napoli defender

Arsenal have reportedly earmarked Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly as a potential target to bolster their defence at the end of the current campaign.

The Senegal international has been crucial to Napoli's progress in recent seasons, and the club are presently competing for the Scudetto with a one-point lead over reigning champions Juventus at the top.



Gunners boss Arsene Wenger failed to recruit a new central defender during the winter period despite holding a keen interest in West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans, and the club have since been associated with Chris Smalling from Manchester United.



However, according to Calciomercato, the French tactician also has an eye on Napoli's Koulibaly, who has previously attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona.



Gunners scouts were recently in attendance to watch the centre-back during Napoli's 3-1 defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig in the Europa League, and they are now expected to monitor his progress further before considering a summer move.



Koulibaly is presently rated at around £40m by the Naples outfit, but his valuation could increase further in the summer, should he put in a strong performance for Senegal at the World Cup finals in Russia.





