Paul Pogba in line to make Manchester United return vs Sevilla

France international Paul Pogba could feature in Wednesday night's Champions League outing versus Sevilla after marking his presence in first-team training on Sunday.

The 24-year-old ruled himself out of United's FA Cup fifth round tie versus Huddersfield Town on Saturday after he was deemed 'too sick to play' in the morning of the encounter.



Jose Mourinho followed to present doubts over the Frenchman's participation in Seville, but the midfielder has put himself in contention by returning to training less than 24 hours following his illness, as per The Mail.



Pogba has failed to complete the full 90 minutes in his last three matches under Mourinho, and he had to start from the bench during the Premier League triumph over Huddersfield earlier in the month.



As a result, there has been talk of a breakdown in the relationship between the pair, though Mourinho has rebuffed the claims by stating the story as a 'big lie'.



United progressed to the quarter-final of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield last weekend, and they will now be aiming to grab a vital away goal when they take on Sevilla in the first-leg of the Champions League last 16 tie.





