Paul Pogba being offered for summer transfer

Paul Pogba 's representative Mino Raiola is said to be in contact with top European clubs amid the uncertainty over the Frenchman's position under Jose Mourinho .

The 24-year-old has found himself in-and-out of the starting lineup over the past few games, and this has spread speculation over a rift between him and Mourinho, which the latter has dismissed.



According to Sports Illustrated, Raiola is not pleased with the treatment of his client following Alexis Sanchez's arrival from Arsenal during the winter transfer window.



The Chile international is on wages more than Pogba's £290,000-a-week package, and this combined with the talk of unrest has urged Raiola to alert 'other top European clubs'.



Despite this, it appears highly unlikely that Pogba will be sold in the summer with the clubs reluctant to match the player's hefty wages on top of the transfer fee associated with a potential move.



Pogba came on as a 17th-minute substitute for the injured Ander Herrera last night, but he struggled to make much of an impression as United drew 0-0 versus Sevilla in the Champions League.

